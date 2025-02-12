"Wulong Xuhua" show held to celebrate Lantern Festival in Guizhou

February 12, 2025

People attend a "Wulong Xuhua" show to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 11, 2025. The traditional "Wulong Xuhua" show is a genre of dragon dance performed amid fireworks by the Miao ethnic group. "Wulong" means the dragon dance, while "Xuhua" refers to a local specialty firework. Over 100 dragon dance teams gathered here to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 12 this year. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

