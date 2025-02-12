In pics: Lantern Festival celebration in China's Guizhou

February 12, 2025

Actors in traditional opera costumes attend a parade during a Lantern Festival celebration at an ancient town in Jinping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 11, 2025. The celebration featured rich cultural elements of the Miao and Dong ethnic groups, both native to Guizhou. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People perform dragon dance during a parade as part of a Lantern Festival celebration at an ancient town in Jinping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 11, 2025. The celebration featured rich cultural elements of the Miao and Dong ethnic groups, both native to Guizhou. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People watch a traditional opera play during a Lantern Festival celebration at an ancient town in Jinping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 11, 2025. The celebration featured rich cultural elements of the Miao and Dong ethnic groups, both native to Guizhou. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An actress in enthic bride attire is pictured during a Lantern Festival celebration at an ancient town in Jinping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 11, 2025. The celebration featured rich cultural elements of the Miao and Dong ethnic groups, both native to Guizhou. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This photo shows a scene during a Lantern Festival celebration at an ancient town in Jinping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 11, 2025. The celebration featured rich cultural elements of the Miao and Dong ethnic groups, both native to Guizhou. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A singer of the Miao ethnic group performs during a Lantern Festival celebration at an ancient town in Jinping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 11, 2025. The celebration featured rich cultural elements of the Miao and Dong ethnic groups, both native to Guizhou. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People perform dragon dance during a parade as part of a Lantern Festival celebration at an ancient town in Jinping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 11, 2025. The celebration featured rich cultural elements of the Miao and Dong ethnic groups, both native to Guizhou. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A drone photo shows people performing dragon dance during a parade as part of a Lantern Festival celebration at an ancient town in Jinping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 11, 2025. The celebration featured rich cultural elements of the Miao and Dong ethnic groups, both native to Guizhou. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Actresses present a piece of ethnic embroidery work during a Lantern Festival celebration at an ancient town in Jinping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 11, 2025. The celebration featured rich cultural elements of the Miao and Dong ethnic groups, both native to Guizhou. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Actresses present floral belts during a Lantern Festival celebration at an ancient town in Jinping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 11, 2025. The celebration featured rich cultural elements of the Miao and Dong ethnic groups, both native to Guizhou. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A parade is staged during a Lantern Festival celebration at an ancient town in Jinping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 11, 2025. The celebration featured rich cultural elements of the Miao and Dong ethnic groups, both native to Guizhou. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People perform dragon dance during a parade as part of a Lantern Festival celebration at an ancient town in Jinping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 11, 2025. The celebration featured rich cultural elements of the Miao and Dong ethnic groups, both native to Guizhou. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An actress presents a piece of ethnic embroidery work during a Lantern Festival celebration at an ancient town in Jinping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 11, 2025. The celebration featured rich cultural elements of the Miao and Dong ethnic groups, both native to Guizhou. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Performers sing ethnic songs during a Lantern Festival celebration at an ancient town in Jinping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 11, 2025. The celebration featured rich cultural elements of the Miao and Dong ethnic groups, both native to Guizhou. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An actress presents ethnic costumes during a Lantern Festival celebration at an ancient town in Jinping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 11, 2025. The celebration featured rich cultural elements of the Miao and Dong ethnic groups, both native to Guizhou. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

