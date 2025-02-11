People in E China's Jiangxi welcome Lantern Festival with traditional dragon dance

People's Daily Online) 15:37, February 11, 2025

A traditional dragon dance performance captivates spectators in Zhangjiashan subdistrict, Zhangshu city, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

A traditional dragon dance performance in Zhangjiashan subdistrict, Zhangshu city, east China's Jiangxi Province, drew large crowds on Feb. 10, 2025, captivating spectators with the unique charm of folk culture.

The performance was part of a folk customs event featuring intangible cultural heritage, held to mark the upcoming Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 12 this year.

In recent days, various townships and subdistricts in Zhangshu city have hosted a range of activities to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival, allowing citizens to immerse themselves in the allure of traditional culture and appreciate the significance of the inheritance of intangible cultural heritage.

