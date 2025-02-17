Miao ethnic group celebrate Gannangxiang festival in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:28, February 17, 2025

Girls of Miao ethnic group perform a dance in celebration of the Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Town of Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 15, 2025. In Kaili, local ethnic Miao people have the custom of donning their traditional attire and performing Lusheng, a traditional musical instrument, to rejoice in the annual Gannangxiang festival, a time-honored celebration in Guizhou during the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Kids of Miao ethnic group perform Lusheng in celebration of the Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Town of Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People perform a dance in celebration of the Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Town of Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Girls of Miao ethnic group perform a dance in celebration of the Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Town of Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Girls of Miao ethnic group perform a dance in celebration of the Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Town of Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo show people performing a dance in celebration of the Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Town of Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Long Lingzhi/Xinhua)

Girls of Miao ethnic group perform a dance in celebration of the Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Town of Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo show people performing a dance in celebration of the Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Town of Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Long Lingzhi/Xinhua)

A girl of Miao ethnic group performs a dance in celebration of the Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Town of Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People of Miao ethnic group perform Lusheng in celebration of the Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Town of Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Boys of Miao ethnic group perform Lusheng in celebration of the Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Town of Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This inverted reflection shows girls of Miao ethnic group performing a dance in celebration of the Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Town of Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

