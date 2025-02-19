People enjoy Gannangxiang festival in China's Guizhou

February 19, 2025

Two pairs of twin sisters pose for a group photo in Zhouxi Village, Zhouxi Town of Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 15, 2025. Donning in traditional attire, accompanied by the melody of Lusheng, a traditional musical instrument, local people in Kaili rejoiced the annual Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Town of Kaili.

Every year during the festival, two pairs of twin sisters of Miao ethnic group, Yang Ningzhu and Yang Ningyu, Yang Ningwei and Yang Ningning, together with their mother Wu Qian, will come back from downtown Kaili to their grandmother's house in rural Miao village to attend this grand event. They believe that this is the best way to inherit ethnic culture.

With a history of more than 400 years, the festival is inscribed on the list of provincial intangible cultural heritage of Guizhou. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Two pairs of twin sisters are on their way to participate in the celebration of Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Village, Zhouxi Town of Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 15, 2025. Donning in traditional attire, accompanied by the melody of Lusheng, a traditional musical instrument, local people in Kaili rejoiced the annual Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Town of Kaili.

Two pairs of twin sisters talk with their mother Wu Qian (1st R) after getting dressed for the Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Village, Zhouxi Town of Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 16, 2025. Donning in traditional attire, accompanied by the melody of Lusheng, a traditional musical instrument, local people in Kaili rejoiced the annual Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Town of Kaili.

Twin sisters Yang Ningzhu (2nd L, middle row) and Yang Ningyu (3rd L, middle row) perform Lusheng dance in celebration of Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Town of Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 15, 2025. Donning in traditional attire, accompanied by the melody of Lusheng, a traditional musical instrument, local people in Kaili rejoiced the annual Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Town of Kaili.

Twin sisters Yang Ningzhu (L) and Yang Ningyu perform Lusheng dance in celebration of Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Town of Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 15, 2025. Donning in traditional attire, accompanied by the melody of Lusheng, a traditional musical instrument, local people in Kaili rejoiced the annual Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Town of Kaili.

Two pairs of twin sisters are on their way to participate in the celebration of Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Village, Zhouxi Town of Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 15, 2025. Donning in traditional attire, accompanied by the melody of Lusheng, a traditional musical instrument, local people in Kaili rejoiced the annual Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Town of Kaili.

Twin sisters Yang Ningning (L) and Yang Ningwei have fun in Zhouxi Village, Zhouxi Town of Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 15, 2025. Donning in traditional attire, accompanied by the melody of Lusheng, a traditional musical instrument, local people in Kaili rejoiced the annual Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Town of Kaili.

Twin sisters Yang Ningyu (1st L) and Yang Ningzhu (3rd L) are dressed to prepare for the celebration of Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Village, Zhouxi Town of Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 15, 2025. Donning in traditional attire, accompanied by the melody of Lusheng, a traditional musical instrument, local people in Kaili rejoiced the annual Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Town of Kaili.

This photo taken on Feb. 16, 2025 shows the scene of Gannangxiang festival celebration in Zhouxi Town of Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Donning in traditional attire, accompanied by the melody of Lusheng, a traditional musical instrument, local people in Kaili rejoiced the annual Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Town of Kaili.

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 16, 2025 shows the scene of Gannangxiang festival celebration in Zhouxi Town of Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Donning in traditional attire, accompanied by the melody of Lusheng, a traditional musical instrument, local people in Kaili rejoiced the annual Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Town of Kaili.

Twin sisters Yang Ningyu (1st L) and Yang Ningzhu (3rd L) are dressed to prepare for the celebration of Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Village, Zhouxi Town of Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 15, 2025. Donning in traditional attire, accompanied by the melody of Lusheng, a traditional musical instrument, local people in Kaili rejoiced the annual Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Town of Kaili.

Two pairs of twin sisters prepare to participate in the celebration of Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Village, Zhouxi Town of Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 15, 2025. Donning in traditional attire, accompanied by the melody of Lusheng, a traditional musical instrument, local people in Kaili rejoiced the annual Gannangxiang festival in Zhouxi Town of Kaili.

