Hangzhou's West Lake Longjing tea starts to be picked on Chunfen

An aerial drone photo shows tea farmers picking this year's first batch of West Lake Longjing tea in Wengjiashan Mountains, the first-class protected area of West Lake Longjing tea base, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Hangzhou's West Lake Longjing tea (or Dragon Well Tea) officially started to be picked on the day of Spring Equinox, or Chunfen in Chinese.

As one of China's 10 most famous teas, West Lake Longjing tea is characterized by its green color, delicate aroma, mellow taste, and beautiful shape.

In late 2022, China's traditional tea-making, of which West Lake Longjing tea is an important component, was inscribed on the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 20, 2025 shows Wengjiashan Mountains, the first-class protected area of West Lake Longjing tea base, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tea farmers pick this year's first batch of West Lake Longjing tea in Wengjiashan Mountains, the first-class protected area of West Lake Longjing tea base, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on March 20, 2025 shows the West Lake Longjing tea trees in Wengjiashan Mountains, the first-class protected area of West Lake Longjing tea base, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tea farmer Weng Yongpei fries the newly picked West Lake Longjing tea in Wengjiashan village, the first-class protected area of West Lake Longjing tea base, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tea farmer Weng Yongpei checks the newly picked West Lake Longjing tea in Wengjiashan village, the first-class protected area of West Lake Longjing tea base, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on March 20, 2025 shows the newly picked West Lake Longjing tea leaves in Wengjiashan village, the first-class protected area of West Lake Longjing tea base, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tea farmer Weng Yongpei fries the newly picked West Lake Longjing tea in Wengjiashan village, the first-class protected area of West Lake Longjing tea base, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on March 20, 2025 shows a cup of brewed West Lake Longjing tea in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

