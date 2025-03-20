View of Zhaoxing Dong Village in China's Guizhou

Villagers make sticky rice and grilled pork for tourists at the Zhaoxing Dong Village in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 17, 2025. Located in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Zhaoxing Dong Village is home to over a thousand households of the Dong ethnic group. The traditional architectural style and rich cultural heritage of the Dong ethnic group are well-preserved.

In recent years, while maintaining the historical integrity of the village and inheriting the unique cultural characteristics, the local community has established teams of the grand song of the Dong ethnic group and Dong opera troupes. Traditional ethnic festivals have been transformed into tourism attractions. Furthermore, the development of traditional handicraft enterprises and 433 hotels, guesthouses, and restaurants has created over 2,000 employment opportunities for local villagers, allowing them to benefit economically from the tourism industry. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This photo taken on March 17, 2025 shows a night view of the Zhaoxing Dong Village in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Located in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Zhaoxing Dong Village is home to over a thousand households of the Dong ethnic group. The traditional architectural style and rich cultural heritage of the Dong ethnic group are well-preserved.

This photo taken on March 17, 2025 shows Lusheng, a traditional musical instrument, at the Zhaoxing Dong Village in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Located in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Zhaoxing Dong Village is home to over a thousand households of the Dong ethnic group. The traditional architectural style and rich cultural heritage of the Dong ethnic group are well-preserved.

Villagers sing the grand song of the Dong ethnic group for tourists at the Zhaoxing Dong Village in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 18, 2025. Located in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Zhaoxing Dong Village is home to over a thousand households of the Dong ethnic group. The traditional architectural style and rich cultural heritage of the Dong ethnic group are well-preserved.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 17, 2025 shows a view of the Zhaoxing Dong Village in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Located in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Zhaoxing Dong Village is home to over a thousand households of the Dong ethnic group. The traditional architectural style and rich cultural heritage of the Dong ethnic group are well-preserved.

Villagers walk outside the Zhaoxing Dong Village in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 17, 2025. Located in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Zhaoxing Dong Village is home to over a thousand households of the Dong ethnic group. The traditional architectural style and rich cultural heritage of the Dong ethnic group are well-preserved.

A visitor uses a camera at the Dong culture exhibition center in the Zhaoxing Dong Village in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 18, 2025. Located in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Zhaoxing Dong Village is home to over a thousand households of the Dong ethnic group. The traditional architectural style and rich cultural heritage of the Dong ethnic group are well-preserved.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 18, 2025 shows a view of the Zhaoxing Dong Village in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Located in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Zhaoxing Dong Village is home to over a thousand households of the Dong ethnic group. The traditional architectural style and rich cultural heritage of the Dong ethnic group are well-preserved.

Visitors take photos at the Zhaoxing Dong Village in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 17, 2025. Located in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Zhaoxing Dong Village is home to over a thousand households of the Dong ethnic group. The traditional architectural style and rich cultural heritage of the Dong ethnic group are well-preserved.

Villagers make embroideries in front of a drum tower at the Zhaoxing Dong Village in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 18, 2025. Located in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Zhaoxing Dong Village is home to over a thousand households of the Dong ethnic group. The traditional architectural style and rich cultural heritage of the Dong ethnic group are well-preserved.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 18, 2025 shows a view of the Zhaoxing Dong Village in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Located in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Zhaoxing Dong Village is home to over a thousand households of the Dong ethnic group. The traditional architectural style and rich cultural heritage of the Dong ethnic group are well-preserved.

This photo taken on March 17, 2025 shows a drum tower at the Zhaoxing Dong Village in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 17, 2025. Located in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Zhaoxing Dong Village is home to over a thousand households of the Dong ethnic group. The traditional architectural style and rich cultural heritage of the Dong ethnic group are well-preserved.

Tourists pose for photos at the Zhaoxing Dong Village in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 17, 2025. Located in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Zhaoxing Dong Village is home to over a thousand households of the Dong ethnic group. The traditional architectural style and rich cultural heritage of the Dong ethnic group are well-preserved.

Villagers sing the grand song of the Dong ethnic group at a drum tower at the Zhaoxing Dong Village in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 18, 2025. Located in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Zhaoxing Dong Village is home to over a thousand households of the Dong ethnic group. The traditional architectural style and rich cultural heritage of the Dong ethnic group are well-preserved.

Villagers sit around a firepit at a drum tower at the Zhaoxing Dong Village in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 17, 2025. Located in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Zhaoxing Dong Village is home to over a thousand households of the Dong ethnic group. The traditional architectural style and rich cultural heritage of the Dong ethnic group are well-preserved.

A villager makes embroideries at the Zhaoxing Dong Village in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 18, 2025. Located in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Zhaoxing Dong Village is home to over a thousand households of the Dong ethnic group. The traditional architectural style and rich cultural heritage of the Dong ethnic group are well-preserved.

Villagers sing the grand song of the Dong ethnic group for tourists at the Zhaoxing Dong Village in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 18, 2025. Located in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Zhaoxing Dong Village is home to over a thousand households of the Dong ethnic group. The traditional architectural style and rich cultural heritage of the Dong ethnic group are well-preserved.

A tourist poses for photos at the Zhaoxing Dong Village in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 17, 2025. Located in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Zhaoxing Dong Village is home to over a thousand households of the Dong ethnic group. The traditional architectural style and rich cultural heritage of the Dong ethnic group are well-preserved.

A villager dries traditional Dong cloth at the Zhaoxing Dong Village in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 18, 2025. Located in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Zhaoxing Dong Village is home to over a thousand households of the Dong ethnic group. The traditional architectural style and rich cultural heritage of the Dong ethnic group are well-preserved.

