Photo exhibition on China's winter tourism opens in Mongolia

Xinhua) 15:47, March 20, 2025

ULAN BATOR, March 20 (Xinhua) -- A photo exhibition on China's winter tourism opened here in Ulan Bator, capital of Mongolia, on Thursday.

The exhibition, with 84 photographs featuring unique landscapes of northern provinces of China, aimed to promote winter tourism in China.

Li Zhi, counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia, said that the two countries have opened a number of direct flights and jointly launched a number of cross-border tourism routes, attracting a large number of tourists.

"We will continue to strengthen exchanges and cooperation on the training of tourism practitioners, and we hope more Mongolian tourism companies work for China-Mongolia tourism cooperation and share benefits of China-Mongolia tourism development," Li said.

The event will run through April 3.

