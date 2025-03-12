Culture, tourism industries to accelerate modernization

11:29, March 12, 2025 By Cheng Si ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Sun Yeli, minister of culture and tourism, attends an interview after the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. (Kuang Linhua/China Daily)

China's burgeoning culture and tourism industries enjoy a very promising future, which can greatly boost domestic consumption and promote the nation's high-quality development, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Sun Yeli said that based on the market's encouraging and robust growth last year, he is confident of the steady development of China's culture and tourism industries.

"In 2024, cultural companies with an annual turnover of over 20 million yuan ($2.8 million) saw a total revenue of 14 trillion yuan, up 6 percent year-on-year," Sun said in an interview after the conclusion of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing.

"While domestic tourism consumption reached about 5.7 trillion yuan last year, up 17 percent year-on-year, the inbound tourism market also performed well, with about 132 million visits contributing nearly $100 billion in revenue," Sun added.

Globally, the culture and tourism industries play a significant role in a nation's modernization, he noted.

"In some developed countries, the culture and tourism industries make up a high proportion of their GDP — usually 20 percent or above. The added value of each of China's culture and tourism industries makes up about 5 percent of its GDP, so we have a good foundation and ample room for development," he said.

Sun added that it is important to turn culture and tourism into China's pillar industries, as they can attract different groups of consumers, thus expanding domestic consumption.

The minister emphasized the need to include culture and tourism in the State-level socioeconomic development plan and support the two industries' development with stronger and precise policies.

"Improving infrastructure matters, and that requires huge financial investment and fiscal support," he said, adding that related authorities should have a more inclusive outlook when it comes to emerging tourism trends such as low-altitude sightseeing and ocean tourism.

Relevant authorities should also encourage culture and tourism companies to use state-of-the-art technologies to diversify their products and services, in order to speed up the development of the two industries.

Sun highlighted some challenges, such as "forced shopping", have harmed tourist experience, infringed on consumer rights and undermined the local business environment.

"We will take stringent measures this year to crack down on such cases and improve laws and regulations to streamline market management. We will also promote ethics and the culture of integrity to prevent vicious competition," he added.

The nation's modernization process and improved livelihood opportunities have altered consumption needs, with the people's focus shifting to products and services with high cultural, aesthetic and emotional value, according to the minister.

Turning the culture and tourism industries into the nation's pillar industries will help better meet the people's pursuit for better lives, which will further propel the nation's modernization, he said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)