Tourism in lower-tier cities gains popularity across China

People's Daily Online) 13:40, March 06, 2025

Lower-tier cities with historical charm, ethnic customs and a lively atmosphere are gaining traction among Chinese tourists as they go against the tide of flocking to well-known yet generally jam-packed tourist destinations, according to a recent report jointly released by the China Tourism Academy and the online travel platform Mafengwo.

A performance is held during the 2025 National Drum King Competition at Zhengding ancient city in Zhengding county, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Yan Zhiguo)

From a signature local dish and an ancient architectural marvel to a historic alleyway, a vibrant folk festival, and a creative market, young travelers are willing to uncover hidden gems where breathtaking sights remain untouched by crowds to explore unique experiences aligning with their interests.

Data from Mafengwo shows that searches for keywords related to lower-tier cities and counties increased by 44.8 percent year on year in 2024, while actual tourist visits to districts and counties surged by a jaw-dropping 76.4 percent. Over 5 million tourists shared their travel experiences in lower-tier cities on the platform.

Mafengwo has compiled a list of 100 hidden gem destinations that boast cultural treasures, a long history, or natural wonders that are just waiting to be discovered.

Few crowds, niche appeal, great value for money, and unique cultural experiences are the key factors that attract travelers to lower-tier cities. The demographic breakdown tells its own story: post-90s travelers account for 48.1 percent of tourists in lower-tier cities, while post-80s visitors, typically traveling with their children, make up 31.7 percent. When choosing a lower-tier city, these families prioritize destinations that offer relaxing getaways, opportunities for children to learn about history and culture, and rare experiences of folk traditions or intangible cultural heritages.

Photo shows tourists at Kuqa Grand Canyon, a national geopark in Kuqa, a county-level city in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Zhu Hongsheng)

Dai Bin, director of the China Tourism Academy, said young people today call the shots on their travel itineraries and destinations by leveraging the internet, big data, and artificial intelligence. Driven by personalized demands and rational consumption, an era of tourism in lower-tier cities has begun.

"People crave for authenticity, cultural immersion, and mental healing during their trips. China's lower-tier cities can meet these expectations," said Chen Gang, founder and CEO of Mafengwo.

Lower-tier cities across the country boast diverse styles, ensuring that every traveler can find a destination that perfectly matches their preferences.

For instance, many lower-tier cities in north China's Hebei Province have a proud history and brilliant culture. Places like Zhengding, dubbed a "museum" of China's ancient architecture, Dingzhou, historically known as a strategic gateway to the country's capital, and Zunhua, a millennium-old county recognized by the United Nations, have become hotspots for travelers from nearby Beijing, Tianjin, and surrounding areas on weekends.

Italian guests visit a museum introducing wedding customs of the She ethnic group in Banyueli village, Xiapu county, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

According to the report, ancient architecture tours, history, intangible cultural heritages, folk customs, culinary delights, and natural or cultural marvels are popular themes for tourism in lower-tier cities. Places that are culturally rich are preferred by tourists, with immersive experiences featuring ancient architecture, intangible cultural heritages, and local customs driving a tourism boom.

The recent viral success of the Chinese video game "Black Myth: Wukong" has turbocharged young people's interest in ancient architecture tours. For example, as one of the game's filming locations, Xiaoxitian Temple in Xixian county, north China's Shanxi Province has attracted throngs of tourists for its clay statues of various sizes.

