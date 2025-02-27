China's Shaanxi, Türkiye seek stronger tourism ties at Istanbul seminar

Xinhua) 11:04, February 27, 2025

ISTANBUL, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- A seminar in Istanbul on Tuesday aimed at strengthening cultural and tourism ties between China's northwestern Shaanxi province and Türkiye resulted in key agreements, with travel agencies from both sides signing partnerships to expand collaboration and tourist exchanges.

The event highlighted Shaanxi's historical role as the "starting point of the Silk Road" and its status as the "home of the Terracotta Warriors," underscoring the province's cultural and historical significance.

In his opening remarks, China's Consul General in Istanbul Wei Xiaodong emphasized the pivotal role both China and Türkiye have played along the ancient Silk Road, a historic bridge between East and West.

He said the seminar would showcase Shaanxi's heritage through folklore performances, tourism promotions, and other activities to deepen mutual understanding.

"We hope this event will increase tourist visits, encourage resource sharing, and further strengthen friendly relations and concrete cooperation," Wei said.

Irfan Karsli, head of the Turkish-Chinese Cultural Association, which promotes Chinese language education in Türkiye, attended the seminar and noted expanding bilateral ties. He cited a rise in direct flights between the two countries as a key driver for boosting tourist traffic.

