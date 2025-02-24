Embracing 'China Travel' trend: International tourists delve into charms of rural China

People's Daily Online) 13:24, February 24, 2025

International tourists pick cherries at an orchard in Taishan village, Tangqi township in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

In recent years, more and more international tourists are exploring China's vast countryside. Statistics from the bed-and-breakfast (B&B) booking platform Tujia indicated that during the 2025 Spring Festival holiday, 51 towns and townships in China received orders placed by international tourists for the first time, and the B&B booking volume from international tourists increased 3.7 times year on year in these areas.

Sipping coffee, kayaking on the water, trying his hand at gourd pyrography, an intangible cultural heritage, and joining local villagers for a musical performance—just another day for Anthony, a tourist from Spain, in Sanxing village, Jiaxing city, east China's Zhejiang Province. He was completely drawn in by the charm of rural China, describing it as a place that filled him with joy and a sense of freedom.

"With China expanding its visa-free policy and extending the period of stay to up to 30 days, travelers like me who have already visited many of its big cities are eager to experience its slower-paced rural life," said Anthony.

"China's vast land, diverse ethnic groups, a long history of agricultural civilization, a rich variety of dialects, folk traditions, and architectural styles have left behind abundant rural tourism resources. In recent years, rural tourism has evolved beyond simply enjoying farmhouse meals, blending nature and culture to offer visitors a more immersive and enriching experience," said Song Rui, director of the tourism research center at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

"You have to see it for yourself to realize how vibrant rural China truly is! Especially during the Spring Festival—it feels like stepping into a lively dream," said Lilith, a young woman from Russia who spent an unforgettable holiday in a village in Xinyi city, south China's Guangdong Province during the Spring Festival, gaining a whole new perspective on China's countryside.

"Some Western media misrepresent rural China, calling it poor, underdeveloped, and inaccessible," Lilith said. But what she saw in Xinyi was completely different. Rolling green mountains, terraced fields, and bamboo forests stood alongside well-maintained hotels, B&Bs, and modern tourism facilities.

An international tourist interacts with a villager during a folk cultural performance in Huangluo village of the Yao ethnic group, Longji township, Longsheng Ge Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

"China's countryside is full of surprises! The infrastructure here even rivals that of the cities, and the relaxed pace of life, combined with vibrant cultural activities, makes it both refreshing and engaging," she said.

American traveler Katherine is one of the tourists enjoying the countryside, and her visit has changed her from visitor to storyteller.

A few years ago, on her first trip to China, Katherine fell in love with the countryside flashing past her window on a high-speed train. Since then, she has returned many times, exploring rural areas in east China's Jiangsu Province, north China's Hebei Province, and northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Drawn by China's rich culture, she eventually chose to settle in a village. Recently, she shared short videos on social media, offering a glimpse into her rural life in China. The comments section was flooded with international viewers, with many expressing a desire to explore rural China.

Amid China's push for rural revitalization, regions across the country have introduced policies to boost cultural tourism, driving the sector's growth. According to a report by the Leisure and Vacation Branch of the China Tourism Association, 70 percent of the 60 newly designated national 5A tourist attractions since 2020 are located in counties in China.

Today, some international visitors not only visit but also choose to stay in rural China, becoming part of China's "new rural residents" and even contributing to local rural tourism development.

In 2021, Austrian Armin and his wife, along with their daughter, visited Yixian county, Huangshan city, east China's Anhui Province. Captivated by the local culture, beautiful scenery, and Anhui-style architecture, the couple decided to settle there. In 2023, Armin opened a restaurant in Hongcun village of the county.

In the last two years, as more international tourists visit Hongcun village, Armin has turned his restaurant into a classroom every Thursday evening, offering free English lessons. He teaches local village officials, business owners, and tourism professionals practical English, helping them connect better with international visitors.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)