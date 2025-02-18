Dubai sees 31 pct increase in Chinese tourists in 2024

DUBAI, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Dubai saw a 31 percent surge in visitors from China in 2024, with 824,000 Chinese tourists visiting the emirate, the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said.

The emirate has focused on attracting Chinese tourists by providing convenient payment services, enhanced Chinese-language tour guides, and special events during Chinese New Year, including light shows and red envelope giveaways, DET said.

The increase contributed to a record overall tourism year for Dubai, with 18.72 million visitors, a 9 percent rise from the previous year.

Dubai's record-breaking tourism figures reflect the success of promotional campaigns in over 60 countries and partnerships with more than 3,000 international organizations to offer a wide range of tourism products, DET said.

The growth is also supported by Dubai's expanding tourism infrastructure. By the end of 2024, Dubai had 832 hotels, including many new luxury properties, offering more accommodation choices. The average hotel occupancy rate reached 78.2 percent last year.

