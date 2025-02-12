Tunisia aims to attract 30,000 Chinese tourists annually in near future: minister
TUNIS, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- Tunisian Minister of Tourism Sofiane Tekaya announced on Tuesday that the country welcomed 24,000 Chinese tourists in 2024 and aims to increase this number to 30,000 "in the near future," the private radio station Mosaique FM reported.
During a visit to a higher institute of tourism and hotel studies in Sidi Dhrif in the northern suburb of the capital Tunis, Tekaya also unveiled a new training initiative to facilitate students' learning of the Chinese language and understanding of Chinese dietary preferences.
Speaking to Mosaique FM, the minister reaffirmed the government's broader tourism strategy, which seeks to attract 11 million visitors in 2025.
The announcement of the strategy follows a strong performance in Tunisia's tourism sector last year, with foreign arrivals hitting 10.25 million.
Tourism is a critical pillar of Tunisia's economy, contributing roughly 10 percent of the country's GDP and providing hundreds of thousands of jobs. The country has historically drawn visitors to its Mediterranean beaches, ancient ruins, and Sahara desert attractions.
