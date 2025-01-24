China promotes winter tourism, Spring Festival charm in Budapest

Xinhua) 13:08, January 24, 2025

Li Huixin, director of the China National Tourist Office in Budapest, speaks during an event promoting China's winter tourism in Budapest, Hungary on Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

BUDAPEST, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Tourism professionals and cultural enthusiasts gathered at Budapest on Thursday evening for an event promoting China's winter tourism offerings while celebrating the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival.

Organized by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism and its Budapest Tourism Office, the event featured vivid video presentations and cultural activities, highlighting China's iconic winter destinations known for their rich ice and snow resources. Regions such as Xinjiang, Heilongjiang, Jilin, Inner Mongolia, and Hebei were showcased as premier travel spots.

Li Huixin, director of the China National Tourist Office in Budapest, stressed the mutual potential for collaboration between China and the Central and Eastern European countries, noting their roles as both significant source markets and tourist destinations.

China's diverse and abundant ice and snow tourism resources make it a premier destination for winter sports enthusiasts worldwide, Li said. Featured attractions include Changbai Mountain and Harbin Ice and Snow World in the Northeast, Zhangjiakou Chongli (a key venue for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics), and the Tianshan Ski Resort in Xinjiang.

Hungarian students Janka Kenez, currently studying master's degree in China Studies at Eotvos Lorand University (ELTE), shared her personal experience of traveling in China. "Traveling through China is not just about famous sites like the Great Wall, it's about the personal encounters that touch your heart," she told Xinhua. Expressing admiration for China's natural beauty, she called winter an ideal time to visit.

Balazs Szigethy, a PhD student at ELTE, highlighted the convenience of exploring in China. "With high-speed rail and user-friendly apps, exploring China has never been easier," he said, encouraging attendees to experience the country's winter attractions and its people firsthand.

The event also featured interactive activities, including a digital game to "light up" ice lanterns and a lucky draw. Guests also enjoyed Chinese delicacies and a musical performance of the "Spring Festival Overture" by the Cantabile Trio.

The event showcased the synergy between China's winter tourism offerings and its rich cultural heritage, inspiring attendees to explore the charm of the Chinese Spring Festival and beyond.

