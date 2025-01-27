Special trains offer immersive experiences to tourists bound for NE China's Heilongjiang

A photographer takes pictures for passengers on a special train in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo/Jiang Qi)

In the 2024-2025 winter season, ice and snow tourism remains popular in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, with the upcoming 9th Asian Winter Games adding to the excitement. Alongside traditional attractions like the Harbin Ice-Snow World, this winter season offers new experiences and activities, providing visitors with immersive adventures.

At the beginning of the year, train K5197 from Harbin to Yabuli town, the first train themed on ice and snow travel photography services in China this year, started operation.

The train stations and themed carriages provide passengers with the chance to change costumes, enjoy photography services, and immerse themselves in a unique travel experience. The carriages feature various scenarios such as Harbin street scenes, European elegance, fantastical adventures, ice and snow marvels, and folk culture, allowing passengers to engage in photography services across different themed carriages.

Zhang Peng, a 38-year-old former chief attendant of a dining carriage from northeast China, initially had little knowledge of tourism photography. However, when tasked with taking pictures for passengers on trains, he took the initiative to learn the techniques online and dedicated his spare time to visiting photography shops to study photo composition and angles. Now, he has evolved into a semi-professional photographer.

An intangible cultural heritage inheritor presents a performance on a train in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo/Xu Shuai)

To enhance the photography experience during the train journey, passengers are provided with a range of costumes in Chinese, Western, and folk styles free of charge, along with a dressing room and a makeup area.

"In response to the growing interest in ice and snow tourism, we now offer makeup services to at least six to seven tourists daily," shared Su Ruiqi, a makeup artist. She was applying makeup to a passenger while introducing the cuisine of Harbin and Yabuli Ski Resort in the train's makeup area.

"We snapped photos all the way from the front to the back of the train, but with the trip coming to an end we wish we could still shoot more," said a tourist named Liu Ziyao from central China's Hunan Province. Two hours later, the train arrived on time at Yabuli South Station. As the 9th Asian Winter Games approaches, this place, the venue for snow events, has become a popular spot for tourists to visit.

On Jan. 11, 2025, aboard train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe in Heilongjiang Province, the first train themed on intangible cultural heritage this year, passengers enjoyed a special cultural feast. A man from the Oroqen ethnic group sang traditional Oroqen tunes while wearing a roe deer horn hat and ethnic clothing. His performance inspired tourists to join in singing along.

"The upcoming Spring Festival is the first one taking place after the 'Spring Festival, social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of the traditional New Year,' was officially recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Many tourists are traveling to Mohe, China's northernmost city. We decided to operate a train themed on intangible cultural heritage of ethnic groups, inviting inheritors to showcase their works on board. This allows tourists to learn about Heilongjiang's intangible cultural heritage during the journey," said train conductor Shi Lei.

Heilongjiang is home to rich intangible cultural heritage. Along the route of train K7041, areas including Jiagedaqi district of Daxing’anling prefecture, Tahe county, and Mohe city, are known for the rich Oroqen ethnic culture, with practices such as Oroqen folk songs, birch bark pyrography, dough figurine making technique, and others recognized as national and provincial intangible heritage projects.

Tourists make dumplings on a folk culture-themed train in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo/Xu Shuai)

To celebrate this heritage, this year's first train themed on intangible cultural heritage was operated, with inheritors of these traditions showcasing their skills on board to promote ethnic culture and the ice and snow culture.

Boarding train K7103 train from Harbin to Jiagedaqi district, passengers are immersed in the rich culture of northeast China. The carriages are adorned with traditional decorations featuring elements of northeast China, setting a warm and genuine ambiance.

The train staff, mostly locals from Heilongjiang, have infused the train with folk elements of northeast China, offering passengers a glimpse into the local customs and traditions. This year, the train features a special area showcasing specialty products from the Greater Khingan Mountains, allowing travelers to discover the specialties of Heilongjiang.

"I never imagined the train would offer such a range of activities, adding to our excitement for the upcoming journey. In just a few days, we'll be off to Mohe, with high hopes of catching a glimpse of the aurora," said Zhang Yutong, a tourist from south China's Guangdong Province.

