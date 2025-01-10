"Rural grandpa" in northwest China becomes tourism envoy

An elderly man, sometimes holding farming tools, walks along the ridges of the fields; at other times, he herds sheep slowly under peach trees in bloom; and occasionally, he stands amidst the vast desert and mountains, embodying the image of a general while narrating the history of the ancient Silk Road in northwest China...

"He really knows how to command the presence and energy," "Thank you for promoting my hometown," "I've watched this video at least 10 times" - as Zhang Yifang scrolls through the comments on his phone, he reads each one carefully.

Figures played by "Sanxi Grandpa" Zhang Yifang in his short videos. (Photo from the culture, radio, television and tourism bureau of Gannan Tibetan autonomous prefecture)

Zhang, 68, hails from Qingsi village in Datong township, Yongdeng county, Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu province.

As a child, Zhang was nicknamed "Sanxiwa," which literally translates into triple joy child. These days, he's more commonly known as "Sanxi Grandpa," meaning triple joy grandpa, which is also his ID on short video platforms.

Over the past four years, with support from the local cultural and tourism department, Zhang and his son Zhang Jianzong have filmed and produced over 100 short videos.

From rural fields and farmhouses to the vast deserts, grasslands, and the striking Danxia landform, he has filmed in many places with distinct northwest China characteristics, sharing the cultural stories and unique features of Gansu province. "Sanxi Grandpa" now has nearly 1.3 million followers on the short video platform.

During the 2024 Spring Festival, Zhang Yifang joined a local troupe of folk art show which features celebration of Chinese Spring Festival in multiple forms such as dragon dance, stilt walking, lion dance and other folk performances.

He released nearly 10 videos, with one of them receiving over 5.87 million likes and more than 1.01 million comments.

The folk art show performance has a long history, with participants sometimes exceeding 300, parading through streets, alleys, and fields.

From childhood to adulthood, Zhang Yifang has participated in the folk art show performances nearly every year. This deep-rooted passion for local performances has made him a natural in the world of short videos.

In the summer of 2021, Zhang Yifang's children and grandchildren returned to Qingsi village. Under the clear sky and gentle wind, he was always seen lying in a chair, fanning himself with a straw hat, or playing with his grandchildren in the golden wheat fields.

Zhang Jianzong, who works in the film and television industry, captured these moments on camera and edited them into a short video. Once posted, the video quickly garnered over 50,000 likes and nearly 4,000 shares.

Surprised by the positive response, the father and the son decided to make rural life the central theme of their short videos and continue filming.

"When I was young, our village only had one black-and-white television, and we would all crowd around to watch movies together," Zhang Yifang recalled. The scenes of martial arts heroes always fascinated him. "It would be amazing to be a martial arts hero one day!"

Now, this dream has come to life in his short videos.

Zhang Yifang (left) films a video with his team in Jiuquan, northwest China's Gansu province. (Photo from the publicity department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Jiuquan municipal committee)

From an ordinary farmer to a martial arts hero or a general, as Zhang Yifang's roles change, so do his backgrounds, such as a rural courtyard, the Danxia landform of Yongdeng, a waterwheel park, deserts, and grasslands.

Taking advantage of the popular trends in short video content, Zhang Yifang changes outfits every few seconds, enriching the scenes and roles to promote his hometown.

From the poplar forests in Jiuquan to the endless grasslands of Gannan Tibetan autonomous prefecture, Zhang Yifang has traveled to over 10 cities and prefectures in Gansu, filming videos wherever he goes.

He and his son have also launched two popular video series: "Sanxi Grandpa's martial arts journey" and "Sanxi Grandpa's food selection."

The first series showcases local cultural and tourism resources by portraying different historical figures, while the second focuses on traditional Gansu cuisine - how to make Yongdeng rose cakes, why the roast meat in Jiayuguan tastes so good, and how to dry Dingxi wide noodles, among others. Dozens of Gansu's regional dishes have been featured in the videos.

According to Zhang Jianzong, these two video series have already amassed over 460 million views. Many other short video creators have joined in, each offering their own perspectives on telling the stories of the northwest China.

As his popularity grew, Zhang Yifang wanted to inspire his fellow villagers to create content alongside him. Encouraged by the father and the son, many villagers began to appear in the videos.

"By participating in the filming, we not only get to experience performing, but also have the chance to show others the rural life. The affection from viewers is also a recognition of our village's development," said Zhang Yifang's neighbor Lu Zizhen.

As rural revitalization is promoted comprehensively, Qingsi village now boasts wider roads, better internet connectivity, and more complete service facilities - features that frequently appear in the videos.

Thanks to land transfers, villagers now enjoy a steady income and ample free time, which has created a demand for more recreational activities. Currently, more than 30 villagers regularly participate in the filming of Zhang Yifang's videos.

In 2024, Yongdeng county launched 20 high-quality tourist routes and organized over 200 cultural and artistic events, including theme exhibitions, social education programs, and reading activities, which supported nearly 30 short video creators to promote their hometowns.

"We want to encourage the public to promote their hometowns in ways that resonate with them, further unlocking the cultural and tourism value," said Li Tingming, director of the Yongdeng county bureau of culture, sports, radio, television, and tourism.

