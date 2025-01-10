Dutch Holiday Fair highlights China as top travel destination

People visit the 2025 Dutch Holiday Fair in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Jan. 8, 2025. The Dutch Holiday Fair, now in its 54th edition, has grown to become the Netherlands' largest holiday-themed travel trade show since its debut in 1970. The event opened to public on Jan. 9. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

UTRECHT, the Netherlands, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Dutch Holiday Fair (Vakantiebeurs) opened to the public on Thursday in Utrecht, showcasing an array of global travel opportunities and experiences.

Among the many destinations featured, China stands out as a key attraction, thanks to its expanded visa-free policy that offers Dutch nationals a streamlined pathway to explore its rich culture and landscapes.

China has long been a favorite destination for Dutch travelers, and the recent extension of its visa-free policy from 15 days to 30 days through the end of 2025 has further enhanced its appeal.

Djoser Tours, a Dutch travel operator, has been organizing group tours to China for over three decades. According to Bart van der Velde, general manager of Djoser Tours, the post-pandemic era has seen a surge in interest in China.

China boasts a vast culture, rich history, and incredible cuisine, Van der Velde told Xinhua. "China has been a major destination for us for more than 30 years."

He emphasized that the visa-free policy has been "super helpful," offering travelers a practical and enticing reason to visit China.

Their travelers are always eager to explore new cultures, cuisines, and landscapes, and China is a "fantastic destination," he said.

Another Dutch tour operator, Sawadee Travels, shared a similar perspective. Berend Simons, managing director of Sawadee Travels, described China as a key highlight in the company's Asia portfolio.

Sawadee Travels specializes in organizing round trips, including a 23-day journey through China, which is part of its extensive offerings in Asia, Simons said. With around 100 destinations globally, China remains a major draw for both Dutch and Belgian travelers.

Simons added that after years of restricted travel, Dutch and Belgian tourists are rediscovering China with great enthusiasm and "a very positive feedback."

The Dutch Holiday Fair, now in its 54th edition, has grown to become the Netherlands' largest holiday-themed travel trade show since its debut in 1970. This year's event, which will last until January 12, features over 900 exhibitors from more than 100 countries and regions.

