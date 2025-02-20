Serbian President Vucic highlights tourism growth potential, surge in Chinese tourists

Xinhua) 08:48, February 20, 2025

BELGRADE, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic officially opened the 46th International Tourism Fair in Belgrade on Wednesday, underscoring Serbia's growing tourism potential and strengthening ties with international partners, particularly China.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the largest tourism event in Southeast Europe, Vucic welcomed government officials and industry representatives, including around 400 domestic and international exhibitors.

"The Balkans are a tourism gem, and our cooperation is crucial for attracting more travelers from around the world," Vucic said in his speech. "While we proudly welcome representatives from global tourism destinations, we must not forget that we are also becoming increasingly significant."

He highlighted Serbia's growth in the tourism sector, particularly the surge in interest from Chinese tourists. "Our biggest success has been in attracting Asian tourists, particularly Chinese visitors, especially in December and January," Vucic said.

Over the past decade, Serbia has more than doubled its tourist arrivals, from two million to 4.4 million, while nearly quadrupling tourism revenue, Vucic noted.

According to Serbia's statistical office, 156,664 Chinese tourists visited Serbia in 2024, marking a 70 percent increase from the previous year and accounting for approximately 6.5 percent of all foreign tourists.

Vucic also stressed the importance of Expo 2027 in Belgrade, a specialized exhibition set to host over 130 countries, as a key driver for Serbia's tourism growth. China recently confirmed its participation in the exhibition.

The annual tourism fair runs from Feb. 20 to 23 under the slogan "One Ticket, Endless Worlds." It brings together tourism agencies, organizations, hotels, tourism centers, airlines, and international tour operators.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)