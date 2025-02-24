China woos American tourists with diverse options at L.A. travel show

Xinhua) 11:05, February 24, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- The largest travel show in the United States, the annual Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show, concluded Sunday, with the China booth showcasing the country's rich cultural heritage and diverse winter travel attractions to American visitors.

The two-day event was held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The China booth, themed on Chinese New Year culture and ice and snow tourism, drew immense attention with visually engaging travel guides and colorful products, offering a wide range of travel options to visitors.

The booth was hosted by the China National Tourist Office in Los Angeles, in collaboration with China's three major airlines and local tour operators. Air China, China Eastern Airlines, and China Southern Airlines showcased their flight routes and promotional offers.

"As American tourists show increasing interest in immersive cultural experiences and winter tourism, the impressive presence of the China booth highlights the vitality of China's tourist attractions and extends a warm invitation to the world, welcoming more visitors to embark on a journey to China," Wu Dawei, director of the China National Tourist Office in Los Angeles, told Xinhua.

With service optimization in place to make trips to China much easier, cheaper and smoother, Air China will deepen cooperation with the L.A. China tourist office and local travel agencies to expand flight routes in support of China's 240-hour visa-free transit policy, contributing to China-U.S. tourism and cultural exchanges, said Peng Lei, general manager of Air China North America.

Among the visitors, a travel enthusiast named John Wei said he had visited China multiple times since 2013 and was impressed by the country's beautiful nature and the warm and friendly people.

Another visitor, Olufemi, expressed his interest in China's 240-hour visa-free transit policy, saying he would research it online for future travel planning.

Maggie Lin, a representative from an L.A.-based travel agency, said that although some Americans initially may have concerns about the travel environment and safety in China, the feedback after visiting is overwhelmingly positive, with many sharing their experiences on social media or recommending trips to China to friends and families.

Over 450 top travel destinations, tour companies, cruise lines, and travel providers from around the world took part in this year's event.

As always, the show allows visitors to explore a multitude of the newest vacation options from top destinations worldwide and consult experts to help personalize and book their trips.

