China's inbound cruise tourism sets sail in 2025

Xinhua) 09:19, March 05, 2025

QINGDAO, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Tianjin and Qingdao, two major port cities in China, kicked off the new year with their first inbound international cruise ship of 2025 -- the Malta-registered Europa 2, a clear signal of the steady revival of China's cruise tourism industry.

The luxury liner, carrying hundreds of passengers from countries including Germany, Austria and Switzerland is on a global voyage. During its China leg, the tour group headed to major destinations including Xiamen, Shanghai and Tianjin.

After a brief stop in Qingdao in Shandong Province, east China, on March 1, the ship would head to Japan and the Republic of Korea, according to Kristina Jurgawka, a crew member aboard the ship.

An avid history enthusiast, she was deeply impressed by the Great Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and enchanted by the skyline of Shanghai. "I'm truly grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime experience," she said.

For German tourist Joachin Dopp, the ease of entry into China left the strongest impression. "It's simple to enter, no need for a visa or all those formalities. It's great that you can just enter the country and enjoy it [your trip]," he told Xinhua.

His experience reflects well on China's effort to rejuvenate the cruise tourism sector. In May last year, a policy was rolled out allowing visa-free entry for foreign tourist groups arriving on cruise ships at any of the country's cruise ports along the coastline.

With a coastline stretching 18,000 km, China has seen steady improvements in its port infrastructure. The country boasts abundant tourism resources and is experiencing rapid growth in the service industry, making it a major destination for international cruise liners.

Wang Hong, president of China Europe International Business School, said in a media interview that the visa-free entry policy for cruise passengers will bring unprecedented development opportunities to China's tourism and cruise industries. It is expected to attract more foreign visitors to choose cruises as a means of traveling to China, thereby boosting inbound tourism.

Industry leaders predict a strong rebound in international cruise tourism in China this year.

On Jan. 3, an international cruise ship carrying 456 passengers docked at Phoenix Island International Cruise Port in Sanya, a popular tropical destination. From 2006 to the end of 2024, the port handled over 1,600 cruise ship voyages and over 2 million passenger trips.

Days later, the Silver Dawn became the first international cruise ship to arrive in Shanghai this year, bringing over 400 tourists from more than 20 countries, including the United States, Britain, and Australia. During the eight-day Spring Festival holiday, the border inspection authorities in Shanghai reported 22 cruise ship entries and exits, with 72,000 cruise passenger trips.

Tang Ming, head of a Shanghai-based travel agency, noted that since February 2024, the market has steadily recovered. "We expect to see a 20 to 30 percent increase in international cruise tourists this year," he said.

Cruise ports in Qingdao are expected to receive over 40 cruise ship visits in 2025, twice the number recorded in 2024, according to the city's culture and tourism bureau. Meanwhile, Tianjin International Cruise Home Port is preparing for increased activities, with more than 40 inbound and outbound cruise ship visits anticipated at Dongjiang Port in the first quarter alone.

Globally, the Cruise Lines International Association estimates that the number of ocean-going cruise passengers will reach 39.5 million by 2027, reflecting sustained demand for cruise voyages.

By 2035, China's cruise market is expected to welcome 4.2 million inbound foreign tourist trips annually, with total economic output projected to reach 531.7 billion yuan (about 74.12 billion U.S. dollars), according to a report by the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, as cited by Liao Minsheng, a marine tourism expert from Hainan Tropical Ocean University.

China's market, Liao said in a media interview, presents unprecedented opportunities for the global cruise and yacht economy.

"China's vast market size and growing demand for cruise tourism provide international cruise and yacht companies with ample room for expansion," he added. "The sector's growth is expected to drive the development in areas such as ship design and manufacturing, foreign trade, tourism services, port construction and modern maritime services."

