Interview: Rijeka Carnival welcomes Chinese tourists, says tourism director

Xinhua) 10:28, March 03, 2025

RIJEKA, Croatia, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Rijeka, Croatia's third-largest city, welcomes Chinese tourists to experience the month-long carnival events, especially the International Carnival Parade, the climax of the festivities, said Petar Skarpa, director of the Rijeka Tourist Board, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"The Rijeka Carnival is one of the largest and most famous carnivals in Europe, attracting visitors from all over the world. It is characterized by its masked parades, rich cultural and entertainment program," Skarpa told Xinhua.

More than 100,000 visitors from Croatia and abroad gathered in Rijeka on Sunday to witness the carnival parade, featuring around 11,000 participants from across Croatia and 16 other countries, including Italy, Hungary, Slovenia, North Macedoni and Montenegro, according to the event organizers of the carnival, which was first launched in 1982.

Skarpa expressed particular enthusiasm for the growing number of Chinese tourists to Rijeka and the rest of Croatia in recent years.

"The number of Chinese tourists visiting Rijeka is constantly increasing, which makes us very happy. We are trying to bring our culture and sights closer to them through numerous campaigns in cooperation with the Croatian Tourist Board," he said.

According to the Croatian Tourist Board, over 250,000 Chinese tourists visited Croatia last year, recording 365,000 overnight stays, marking a 41 percent increase in arrivals and a 37 percent rise in overnight stays compared with 2023.

Skarpa assured the Rijeka Tourist Board will "do its best" to offer Chinese visitors an unforgettable experience at the Rijeka Carnival.

Beyond tourism, Skarpa hailed the long-term friendship and cooperation between Rijeka and Chinese cities, such as Dalian, Ningbo and Qingdao, expecting "very good tourism cooperation" between Croatia and China.

Skarpa said Rijeka offers a year-round calendar of events, ensuring that visitors, regardless of when they come, can enjoy a variety of cultural performances, from music and drama to art. Rijeka's urban scene can also offer vibrant entertainment options tailored to young travelers.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)