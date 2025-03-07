China's visa-free policy is sparking a tourism boom

Xinhua) 13:53, March 07, 2025

BERLIN, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China's diverse tourism offerings and visitor-friendly policies have drawn significant attention from international buyers and travelers alike at the 2025 ITB Berlin, a global tourism trade show that kicked off on Tuesday.

Over the past year, China has enhanced its unilateral visa-free policy to welcome global travelers with open arms. Beijing has broadened this policy to include 38 countries, allowing a stay of up to 30 days.

Experts and business executives at the event said that China's visa-free policy is drawing global visitors eager to explore its unique blend of history, culture and innovation, and expressed stronger willingness to expand tourism cooperation.

NEW MOMENTUM FOR CHINA TOURS

"It facilitates a lot," said Guido Brettschneider, CEO of TUI China Travel Co., Ltd., in an interview with Xinhua. "People like it (the visa-free policy); it makes travel to China easier and cheaper."

Nikolaos Swoch, director of international business development at ITB China, told Xinhua that the visa-free policy benefits tourism exchanges and flows, making travel to China a "quick decision" and an "easy trip."

"China is doing a good job in opening up its availability for international tourists," he said, adding that from the visa-free policy to the widespread adoption of digital payment services, China is deepening its integration with the global market and enhancing the tourist experience.

Hua Lei, senior vice president of YeePay, a third-party payment service provider in China, told Xinhua that "the visa-free policy has created positive momentum, encouraging more foreign tourists to visit and spend in China, which also presents new market opportunities for the company."

DIVERSIFIED COOPERATION

Launched in 1966, ITB Berlin is one of the world's largest and most comprehensive travel trade fairs. This year's three-day event has attracted approximately 5,800 exhibitors from 170 countries and regions.

Witnessing new dynamism in China's tourism market, companies from around the world are forming partnerships with Chinese cities and travel agencies, expanding their offerings to attract more global visitors.

Jessica Kuehn, director of China Tours, told Xinhua that the German-based company currently offers nine different travel routes to China and is actively expanding cooperation with Chinese travel agencies and institutions.

On Tuesday, TUI Group, one of Europe's largest travel companies, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Huangshan Tourism Development Co., Ltd.

Brettschneider said after the signing ceremony that TUI plans to introduce more travel itineraries in China, encourage visitors to extend their stays and make the city of Huangshan in eastern China a key destination.

"Huangshan can offer obviously the mountain, but they (visitors) can also feel the surrounding villages, the minorities, the culture, the atmosphere and the great food," he said, adding that many returning visitors to China seek new destinations, and Huangshan is an ideal choice.

"We hope to promote Huangshan's two world heritage sites," said Zhang Dehui, chairman of Huangshan Tourism Development Co., Ltd.

"The city of Huangshan is home to not only Mount Huangshan, a UNESCO Natural and Cultural Heritage site and a global geopark in east China but also boasts two villages listed as a world cultural heritage site -- Xidi and Hongcun, famous for their ancient Hui-style architecture," Zhang said.

At this year's event, China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism has led a delegation of more than 100 representatives from 12 provinces and municipalities, along with Chinese airlines and mobile communication companies, to showcase China's tourism industry.

At the opening ceremony of the China Pavilion at ITB Berlin, UN Tourism Executive Director Liu Shijun said global tourism has recovered to 99 percent of its 2019 levels in 2024. China has played a vital role in this recovery," he said.

"Chinese tourists contribute significantly to many destinations worldwide. Also, the country continues to promote visa and payment facilitation, embracing the world and accelerating the recovery of its inbound tourism market," he said.

"These efforts are making a substantial contribution to the full recovery of international tourism and global economic growth," Liu added.

