China cracks down on fake, inferior agricultural supplies to protect farmers' interests

Xinhua) 09:09, March 20, 2025

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- As the spring farming season approaches, China's public security authorities will launch a crackdown on the manufacturing and sale of fake or substandard agricultural supplies to protect farmers' interests, according to the Ministry of Public Security on Wednesday.

The plowing season usually sees peak demand for agricultural supplies, which include seeds, fertilizer, pesticide and farming equipment.

The ministry requires authorities at all levels to deal a targeted blow to sources of fake or inferior agricultural supplies, such as unlicensed workshops or companies that engage in such offenses, and crack down on illegal online sales.

The protection of intellectual property rights in the seed industry should be strengthened, the ministry said.

In 2024, public security organs nationwide investigated and handled more than 500 criminal cases involving fake or substandard agricultural supplies, which effectively ensured grain production and security, it said.

