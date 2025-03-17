Booming blueberry industry elevates SW China's Yunnan to global supplier

Xinhua) 16:05, March 17, 2025

KUNMING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- While blueberry bushes in most parts of China are just beginning to bloom, early-ripening varieties in southwestern Yunnan Province are already being harvested.

Farmers are currently working tirelessly to pick and pack the fresh berries, which swiftly make their way to markets across China and beyond.

Originally native to North America, blueberries have found a second home in China.

In 2024, the country's blueberry cultivation area surpassed 73,000 hectares, yielding around 500,000 tonnes of berries, making China one of the fastest-growing blueberry producers in the world. Yunnan Province, with its ideal climate and extended growing season, has emerged as a leading production hub, contributing about 30 percent of the national output.

Thanks to its unique geographical conditions, abundant sunlight, significant temperature variations between day and night, Yunnan offers an optimal environment for blueberry cultivation. "Yunnan is a natural habitat for blueberries," said He Jiawei, head of the Institute of Alpine Economic and Botany, Yunnan Academy of Agricultural Science.

The province is home to 46 wild blueberry species -- more than half of China's total, making it one of the best production areas worldwide.

The city of Mengzi in Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture is home to over 2,300 hectares of greenhouse-grown blueberry cultivation space, generating over 3 billion yuan (about 418.48 million U.S. dollars) in revenue and improving incomes and livelihoods for more than 20,000 local farmers.

Min Hongwei set up a 12-hectare blueberry plantation base in Mile, another city in Honghe, last year. "During peak harvest season, our workforce jumps to over 150 people, most of whom are local villagers. They can earn at least 150 yuan per day, and some make as much as 300 yuan," he said.

Yunnan's blueberry boom has attracted over 100 domestic and international companies to Honghe, creating jobs for more than 100,000 people. According to the province's agricultural department, Yunnan's blueberry cultivation area reached 16,660 hectares in 2024, producing 171,000 tonnes with an estimated industry value of 17 billion yuan.

While Chinese blueberries were initially grown for domestic consumption, they are now making their mark on the international stage.

Chen Canling, sales manager of Anmei, an agriculture and technology company, said the company had successfully entered the Malaysian market this year.

"To meet export standards, we've implemented precision management throughout the supply chain from harvesting techniques to packaging and international logistics," Chen said. "Our goal is to export 300 tonnes of blueberries this year."

"Every four days, we airfreight two tonnes of blueberries to Dubai," said Wang Rui, chairman of Fengji, an agricultural development company, adding that customers in Dubai can enjoy fresh blueberries from Yunnan in about 40 hours.

China's blueberry exports are rapidly gaining momentum. According to Kunming Customs, in 2024, the customs office in Mengzi supervised the export of 1,425 tonnes of blueberries, accounting for over half of China's total blueberry exports and making it the country's top blueberry exporter.

"Since China first exported homegrown blueberries to Russia in 2020, they have reached more than 10 countries and regions, highlighting the immense market potential of Chinese blueberries," said Li Yadong, a professor at Jilin Agricultural University.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)