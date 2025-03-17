Residential tourism thrives in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 10:43, March 17, 2025

As the sun rises, Zhang Jianyong returns from his walk and gets busy in his courtyard—feeding chickens, hoeing soil, watering flowers, and tending his vegetable garden. Previously, the 65-year-old spent most of his life in south China's Guangdong Province, but last summer, he moved to Tuguachong village in Malong district, Qujing, southwest China's Yunnan Province, to embrace rural life.

Photo shows houses renovated to accommodate tourists in Tuguachong village, Malong district, Qujing city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Hao)

"There are mountains, rivers, and a great climate here. Life is easy," Zhang said. Summers in his hometown are unbearably hot, often triggering his angina. Since moving to Tuguachong village, he hasn't had a single episode. Zhang liked it so much that he signed a year-long lease to stay.

Zhang is just one of many out-of-province visitors choosing long-term stays in Yunnan. In 2024 alone, nearly 4 million people came to the province for extended stays.

With its mild climate, diverse landscapes, and rich ethnic culture, Yunnan is a dream destination for many seeking a slower pace of life.

Photo shows Hongwafang village, a residential tourism village in Qujing city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Faxing)

Zhong Peng, who runs a residential tourism project in Tuguachong village, first had the idea of initiating the project three years ago. But at the time, the village had old houses and lacked modern infrastructure. A full-scale renovation would require significant investment.

Just as he was hesitating, the local government stepped in, funding infrastructure upgrades and housing renovations. A bank introduced low-interest loans for the residential tourism project.

In Tuguachong village, Zhong's team renovated 77 houses, fully furnishing them for move-in-ready convenience. They also assigned personal concierges to help residents with errands and arranged transportation for those traveling to and from the village.

Over the past three years, Zhong's company has launched five residential tourism villages in Qujing, with plans to open 19 more across Yunnan this year.

Photo shows the beautiful scenery of the Shaxi ancient town in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. It is a popular destination for residential tourists. (Photo/Su Jinquan)

To accelerate residential tourism, Yunnan has introduced a three-year action plan aiming to develop over 3,000 key residential tourism villages by 2027. The province is diversifying its offerings, incorporating wellness retreats, educational programs, retirement-friendly communities, and more. These options encourage visitors to settle in rather than just pass through—some stay for a few weeks, others for a year or more.

Not long ago, Tan Xin from northwest China's Shaanxi Province discovered Longshan village near Kunming, Yunnan's provincial capital, through social media. He moved there to embrace the digital nomad lifestyle—working online while enjoying the tranquility of the countryside.

Photo shows the exterior of the digital nomad center in Longshan village, Anning city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Hao)

"Residential tourism offers freedom instead of a monotonous routine," Tan said. Free from the constraints of a 9-to-5 job, he spends his free time hiking or connecting with like-minded travelers from around the world.

Many visitors grow attached to their second home in Yunnan, using local resources to start creative businesses, open cafés, or host livestreams, injecting new energy into rural economy.

A tourist poses for pictures at an art center in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Take Wenbi village near Erhai Lake for example. Government investment has modernized roads and improved infrastructure, making the village a more attractive destination.

Designer Zhuang Huai from Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province felt such a strong connection that he decided to stay, opening an art center that blends Cangshan Mountain and Erhai Lake's natural beauty with creative designs. His center has since become a social media hotspot, drawing businesses in photography, wedding services, and creativity, further fueling local development.

Wenbi village was once a seldom-visited place. Now, the village welcomes up to 600,000 tourist visits a year, and every able-bodied resident can find work locally. The transformation has been incredible, said Zhao Suohua, the village's deputy Party chief.

Yunnan's travel residency boom is reshaping rural communities across the province. The provincial government aims to further promote Yunnan as a world-class travel destination, with a goal of attracting 6 million long-term travelers by 2025.

Living in Yunnan—where life is slow, scenic, and fulfilling—has never been more appealing.

Tourists are seen at a cafe in Manhai village, Mojiang Hani Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Tao Siyuan)

Tourists soak in a hot spring in Mile city, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Wang Mengjuan)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)