Drone captures video of Nizhu River Grand Canyon
By Huang Jingjing (People's Daily App) 15:33, March 12, 2025
A 268-meter-tall elevator and a cableway in the Nizhu River Grand Canyon scenic area, both free to local residents, have helped cut children's travel to school from a 3-hour cliff trek to 30 minutes. Prepare to be amazed by this single-shot drone video which gives you a bird's-eye view through the entire scenic area in Xuanwei, Yunnan Province.
