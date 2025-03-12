Drone captures video of Nizhu River Grand Canyon

By Huang Jingjing (People's Daily App) 15:33, March 12, 2025

A 268-meter-tall elevator and a cableway in the Nizhu River Grand Canyon scenic area, both free to local residents, have helped cut children's travel to school from a 3-hour cliff trek to 30 minutes. Prepare to be amazed by this single-shot drone video which gives you a bird's-eye view through the entire scenic area in Xuanwei, Yunnan Province.

