Tongzi Village Gala draws large crowds, blends tradition with tech

A view of the second annual Tongzi Village Gala in Tongzi county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

The second annual Tongzi Village Gala, held on March 22, 2025 in southwest China's Guizhou Province, drew larger crowds than its debut, cementing its status as a regional cultural highlight.

Traffic jams clogged roads leading to the village, known for its expansive rapeseed flower fields, as tourists and locals flocked to the event.

A view of the second annual Tongzi Village Gala in Tongzi county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

Visitors strolled through golden rapeseed fields throughout the day, snapping photos and livestreaming their experiences. Families and friends gathered for picnics and outdoor socializing, celebrating the arrival of spring.

The winding paths through the blooms were filled with the enticing aroma of the region's signature dishes, particularly the "flower field hotpot," a traditional culinary delight featuring bold flavors and local spices.

Visitors watch performances at the second annual Tongzi Village Gala held in Tongzi county, southwest China's Guizhou Province (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

As evening approached, the atmosphere grew even livelier. Vendors set up stalls filled with fresh fruit and traditional snacks, while children dashed through the streets in playful mischief, much to the delight of onlookers. The strong sense of community, deeply cherished in Chinese culture, was on full display.

Visitors watch performances at the second annual Tongzi Village Gala held in Tongzi county, southwest China's Guizhou Province (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

Despite its rural setting, signs of China's technological push were evident. Billboards and shop signs featured "AI" alongside Chinese characters, while conversations in Mandarin and local Guizhou dialect were peppered with tech terms like "AI" and "DeepSeek," referencing China's homegrown chatbot.

A view of the second annual Tongzi Village Gala held in Tongzi county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

The gala's main event featured musical performances blending timeless classics with recent hits, including iconic songs from the renowned Chinese New Year Gala. Lion dances and other traditional folk acts captivated the audience, while hosts engaged with the crowd, enhancing the festive atmosphere.

The gala ended shortly after 9 p.m., but celebrations continued at nearby restaurants. Amid lively conversations and the aroma of outdoor barbecue skewers, attendees prolonged the festivities, enjoying the mild spring evening.

Photo shows a signboard for the second annual Tongzi Village Gala held in Tongzi county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

Chinese and foreign visitors pose for a group photo in a rapeseed flower field in Tongzi county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)