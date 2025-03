Scenery of blooming rapeseed flowers in Mugang Town, China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:59, March 24, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on March 22, 2025 shows blooming rapeseed flowers in Dibo Village of Mugang Town, Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. More than 1,000 hectares of rapeseed flowers are in full bloom in Mugang. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A tourist poses for photos in a rapeseed flower field in Wayao Village of Mugang Town, Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 22, 2025. More than 1,000 hectares of rapeseed flowers are in full bloom in Mugang. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 22, 2025 shows blooming rapeseed flowers in Wayao Village of Mugang Town, Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. More than 1,000 hectares of rapeseed flowers are in full bloom in Mugang. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 22, 2025 shows blooming rapeseed flowers in Wayao Village of Mugang Town, Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. More than 1,000 hectares of rapeseed flowers are in full bloom in Mugang. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 22, 2025 shows blooming rapeseed flowers in Wayao Village of Mugang Town, Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. More than 1,000 hectares of rapeseed flowers are in full bloom in Mugang. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)