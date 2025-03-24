Basketball matches enrich lives of women, attract tourists in SW China's Guizhou

Local women compete during a "Guma" basketball tournament in Leishan county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Leishan County Committee)

From March 14 to 16, 2025, the second "Yang'ousang Cup" Guma Basketball Tournament took place in Leishan county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Women's five-a-side teams from 16 counties and cities across the prefecture competed in a unique event that blended ethnic features with sportsmanship.

In Miao villages, married daughters who move away are affectionately called "Guma" (aunties). During major festivals, they return home in groups, bringing gifts. After sharing a festive meal, childhood friends gather to sing Miao folk songs, and—most distinctively—play basketball. Over time, this tradition evolved into the "Guma" basketball tournament.

With its fresh form and lively atmosphere, the "Guma" basketball tournament has gone viral in recent years, attracting over 10 billion views across related topics online.

Spectators cheer up during a "Guma" basketball tournament in Leishan county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Leishan County Committee)

"In Miao festivals, basketball games have always been common," said Feng Changming, former vice principal of Leishan Vocational School and a longtime advocate for ethnic sports. He explained that basketball's fast-paced, competitive nature resonates with the strong-willed spirit of the Miao people, making it easy for the sport to thrive in the region.

Dressed in traditional Miao outfits with signature buns, the female players dash across the court, captivating spectators. Over time, this informal women's basketball tradition spread to more Miao villages.

"Basketball has deep roots here," said Shi Fang, director of the Sports Administration Center of Leishan county.

"And with better rural sports facilities, the tournament has really taken off," Shi said, adding that a local survey even found that about half the villages in the county now host their own "Guma" basketball games.

Local women compete during a "Guma" basketball tournament in Leishan county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Leishan County Committee)

Unlike regular tournaments that start with a jump ball, the "Guma" basketball tournament kicks off with free play, adding to the fun.

Last March, Zhou Junzhen, a veteran player with over 20 years of experience, competed in the first "Guma" Basketball Invitational Tournament in Qiandongnan.

"I was instantly hooked—it was spontaneous, lively, and incredibly stress-relieving," she said.

Before each game, Zhou carefully dresses in traditional Miao attire, tucking a fresh flower into her hair. As the owner of several photography studios in the village, she often treats her teammates to a pre-game makeover with professional makeup artists. "Winning or losing doesn't matter—we just have to look fabulous on the court!" she said.

Watching a "Guma" basketball tournament in a Miao village has become a must-see experience for travelers. Leishan county has hosted numerous local, regional, and provincial-level games, along with friendly matches against teams from other provinces.

"Our goal is to get more women involved, enjoy the game, and build confidence through sports," said Shi. As the tournament's reputation grows, it's also giving a boost to local tourism and culture.

