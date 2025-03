We Are China

Spring scenery of Puding County, SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:49, March 24, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows a high-speed train passing by flowering canola fields in Huachu Town, Puding County, Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo shows a train passing by flowering canola fields in Puding County, Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a high-speed train passing by flowering canola fields in Huachu Town, Puding County, Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 22, 2025. (Photo by Yao Yao/Xinhua)

