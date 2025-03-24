Explore spring vibes of a 36-curve stream in Haikou, S China's Hainan
A winding stream that makes 36 bends as it winds through lush rice fields in Qiongshan district, Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, is bursting with spring vitality, creating a breathtaking and picturesque scene. From the sky, it's a sight to behold - a sleeping dragon nestled in a carpet of emerald green.
The 36-curve stream is known as the "most beautiful tributary" of Hainan's largest river, the Nandu River, and irrigates vast stretches of farmland.
Photo shows an aerial view of the 36-curve stream in Qiongshan district, Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wu Zhangui)
