Explore spring vibes of a 36-curve stream in Haikou, S China's Hainan

People's Daily Online) 09:16, March 24, 2025

A winding stream that makes 36 bends as it winds through lush rice fields in Qiongshan district, Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, is bursting with spring vitality, creating a breathtaking and picturesque scene. From the sky, it's a sight to behold - a sleeping dragon nestled in a carpet of emerald green.

The 36-curve stream is known as the "most beautiful tributary" of Hainan's largest river, the Nandu River, and irrigates vast stretches of farmland.

Photo shows an aerial view of the 36-curve stream in Qiongshan district, Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wu Zhangui)

Photo shows an aerial view of the 36-curve stream in Qiongshan district, Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wu Zhangui)

Photo shows an aerial view of the 36-curve stream in Qiongshan district, Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wu Zhangui)

Photo shows an aerial view of the 36-curve stream in Qiongshan district, Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wu Zhangui)

