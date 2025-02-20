Hainan Free Trade Port releases six new institutional innovation cases
Containers are loaded and unloaded at Yangpu port in south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)
The Hainan Free Trade Port in south China's Hainan Province released six new institutional innovation cases on Feb. 19, 2025.
The six cases include: the expansion of the exemption of import tariffs on domestic sales of goods with added value from processing in the Yangpu Bonded Port Area to the whole Hainan Island, a new model for the special approval of imported plant propagation materials, innovations in offshore duty-free supervision and services, a "Credit + Smart" integrated service at seaports, full coverage of the enterprise integrated service platform on the Hainan Island, and the "Five-in-One" reform for foreign-invested enterprise registration.
In recent years, Hainan has introduced 158 institutional innovation cases in 19 batches, aligning with international trade and economic standards while supporting industrial development.
Researchers work in a lab in Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)
Consumers shop at Haikou International Duty Free City in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo courtesy of China Duty Free Group)
A Japanese fishing vessel arrives at Dazhou Island in Wanning, south China's Hainan Province, on April 16, 2024, to load fish fry. (Photo/Fu Kaixiong)
