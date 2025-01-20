Hainan attracts migrant birds wintering thanks to improved ecological environment

Xinhua) 09:27, January 20, 2025

This photo taken on Jan. 18, 2025 shows cattle egrets at the Hainan Xinying Mangrove National Wetland Park in Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province. The ecological environment in Hainan has been improving in recent years thanks to the protection of wetlands and birds by the local government, attracting an increasing number of migrant birds wintering here. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 18, 2025 shows black-faced spoonbills at the Hainan Xinying Mangrove National Wetland Park in Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province. The ecological environment in Hainan has been improving in recent years thanks to the protection of wetlands and birds by the local government, attracting an increasing number of migrant birds wintering here. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

This photo taken on Jan. 18, 2025 shows migrant birds on a beach in Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province. The ecological environment in Hainan has been improving in recent years thanks to the protection of wetlands and birds by the local government, attracting an increasing number of migrant birds wintering here. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 18, 2025 shows black-faced spoonbills at the Hainan Xinying Mangrove National Wetland Park in Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province. The ecological environment in Hainan has been improving in recent years thanks to the protection of wetlands and birds by the local government, attracting an increasing number of migrant birds wintering here. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

This photo taken on Jan. 18, 2025 shows lesser sand plovers on a beach in Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province. The ecological environment in Hainan has been improving in recent years thanks to the protection of wetlands and birds by the local government, attracting an increasing number of migrant birds wintering here. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

This photo taken on Jan. 18, 2025 shows lesser sand plovers on a beach in Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province. The ecological environment in Hainan has been improving in recent years thanks to the protection of wetlands and birds by the local government, attracting an increasing number of migrant birds wintering here. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

