South China’s Haikou to invite overseas artists monthly, Cardi B and Travis Scott included

10:58, January 14, 2025 By Shen Sheng ( Global Times

Haikou in South China's Hainan Province plans to invite one overseas artist to perform in the city every month, a local official confirmed with the Global Times on Monday, adding that US rappers Cardi B and Travis Scott are the most likely candidates.

The cooperation project may be finalized in the near future, Ma Haotian, section chief of Haikou's Bureau of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television, and Sports, told the Global Times. Previously, Wang Ke, director of the bureau, announced at a public meeting on Friday that rap stars, including Cardi B and Travis Scott, have been invited to perform in Haikou.

Wang further noted that this year, the bureau will intensify efforts to integrate culture and tourism with performing arts, sports, and exhibitions. Haikou will continue to attract concerts and music festivals featuring domestic and international stars such as the Chinese singer Dao Lang, Travis Scott, and Cardi B, as well as international sporting events, including beach sports, water sports, and the World Table Tennis Finals, official Hainan media outlet hinews.cn reported.

According to the Hainan Daily, Haikou has gained significant recognition with its strategy of combining tourism with performing arts in recent years.

With the advantage of the free trade port, Haikou anchors the goal of a special performing arts capital, choosing to introduce international artists, international performing arts festivals, and exhibitions of differentiated development routes, according to the Hainan government.

Also, Haikou is located in the central region of Asia, with only one to two hours of flight to many countries in the region, benefiting from its advantageous geographical position, Wang said.

Highlighting Haikou's exceptional strengths in location and infrastructure, Wang noted that the city is well-positioned as a prime destination for large-scale performances.

When it comes to performance infrastructure, Haikou boasts two state-of-the-art venues capable of hosting large-scale performances and sporting events, with Wuyuan River Stadium able to accommodate up to 45,000 spectators.

According to the Hainan Daily, in the second half of 2024, renowned international artists and groups, including Kanye West, Charlie Puth, and the Philadelphia Orchestra, performed in Haikou.

On September 2024, Grammy Award-winning rapper Kanye West performed a sold-out show for his album series "Vultures" in Haikou.

