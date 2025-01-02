Customers shop at Haikou International Duty Free City in Haikou

Xinhua) 09:15, January 02, 2025

Customers shop at Haikou International Duty Free City in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec 31, 2024. The tourism consumption market in Hainan has entered a peak season during the New Year. Hainan's local government and major offshore duty-free businesses have launched a variety of promotional activities to stimulate consumption. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

