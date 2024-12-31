S China's Hainan becoming a leader in aquatic product exports

09:54, December 31, 2024

In the first 10 months of this year, exports of aquatic products of south China's Hainan Province increased 9.2 percent year on year to 142,000 tonnes, hitting a new record high, according to Haikou Customs statistics.

Tilapia, known as the "fish of the 21st century" and recommended by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations as one of the most important species to be promoted for aquaculture, has thrived in Hainan. After nearly 30 years of development, the tilapia sector has become a big industry, with relevant products exported to Europe, America, and beyond.

Photo shows yellowtail fry to be exported to Japan in south China's Hainan Province. (Hainan Daily/Zhang Mao)

In the first 10 months of 2024, tilapia and relevant products accounted for over 90 percent of Hainan's total aquatic exports. Breeding enterprises predict continuous growth in tilapia exports through year-end, thanks to surging export orders driven by strong overseas demand, and a large-scale release of fingerlings by Hainan farmers in April.

Hainan's sound climate and water quality make it ideal for the farming of premium tilapia. The province has ranked among China's top producers of tilapia for several years. Nearly 30 percent of China's tilapia exports come from Hainan, while China supplies the majority of tilapia in Europe and America.

At the workshop of Hainan Huayan Collagen Technology Co. Ltd. in the Haikou National Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone, tilapia skin and scales undergo deep processing using bio-enzymatic technology. The resulting collagen protein powder is applied in the food, beauty, and pharmaceutical industries.

Workers process tilapia in a factory in south China's Hainan Province. (Hainan Daily/Zhang Mao)

The company has focused on the research and development, production, and sales of high-value-added products from marine life and fish, with products reaching over 50 countries and regions, including Japan, South Korea, and the United States, according to Bao Rui, general manager of the company's commerce department.

Yellowtail, also known as amberjack, is globally recognized as a premium sashimi fish, traditionally sourced from Japan. However, Japan imports large quantities of yellowtail fry from Hainan to meet market demands as the province's Wanning, Lingshui, and Sanya waters are crucial spawning and hatching grounds for the fish species.

A ship carrying 160,000 yellowtail fry departs from Wanning, south China's Hainan Province, heading for Japan. (Hainan Daily/Zhang Mao)

Wanning has been exporting yellowtail fry to Japan for nearly 40 years, holding a significant position in the production of yellowtail in the world. According to the Wanning marine fisheries association, Hainan's annual catch of natural yellowtail fry reaches about 15 million, with exports accounting for about 70 percent of the country's total.

Statistics show that since April this year, Hainan's Xiuying and Sanya border inspection stations have handled 66 vessel trips carrying yellowtail fry, with exports of the province's yellowtail fry reaching nearly 4.7 million, valued at 116 million yuan (about $15.89 million).

