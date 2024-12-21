Hainan Int'l Intellectual Property Trade Conference kicks off in Haikou
This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2024 shows a hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle at the Hainan International Intellectual Property Trade Conference in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The conference kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Women of Li ethnic group demonstrate Li brocade weaving techniques at the Hainan International Intellectual Property Trade Conference in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 20, 2024. The conference kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A visitor experiences a cooking robot at the Hainan International Intellectual Property Trade Conference in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 20, 2024. The conference kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A visitor takes photos at the Hainan International Intellectual Property Trade Conference in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 20, 2024. The conference kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A person visits the Hainan International Intellectual Property Trade Conference in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 20, 2024. The conference kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2024 shows a grain planter at the Hainan International Intellectual Property Trade Conference in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The conference kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2024 shows chocolate products at the Hainan International Intellectual Property Trade Conference in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The conference kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2024 shows a stone statue displayed at the Hainan International Intellectual Property Trade Conference in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The conference kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
