Ethnic fashion show displays the speical cultural charm in Wuzhishan in S China's Hainan

Xinhua) 08:44, December 31, 2024

Actors display local cultural and creative products during an ethnic fashion show in Wuzhishan, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

WUZHISHAN, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- An ethnic fashion show is held in Wuzhishan of south China's Hainan Province Sunday. The show, integrating the traditional costumes of Li and Miao ethnic groups with modern fashion elements, is aimed at displaying the speical charm of culture in Wuzhishan area and the achievement of local rural revitalization.

