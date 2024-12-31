Ethnic fashion show displays the speical cultural charm in Wuzhishan in S China's Hainan
Actors display local cultural and creative products during an ethnic fashion show in Wuzhishan, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
WUZHISHAN, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- An ethnic fashion show is held in Wuzhishan of south China's Hainan Province Sunday. The show, integrating the traditional costumes of Li and Miao ethnic groups with modern fashion elements, is aimed at displaying the speical charm of culture in Wuzhishan area and the achievement of local rural revitalization.
Actors perform during an ethnic fashion show in Wuzhishan, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Actors perform during an ethnic fashion show in Wuzhishan, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Actors perform during an ethnic fashion show in Wuzhishan, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Actors display local cultural and creative products during an ethnic fashion show in Wuzhishan, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
People watch an ethnic fashion show in Wuzhishan, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 29, 2024.(Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
