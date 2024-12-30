Hainan sees over 1 million inbound tourists in 2024

An overseas tourist enjoys herself at the Dadonghai scenic area in Sanya City, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 28, 2024.

Data released by the Hainan provincial tourism and culture authority showed that the island province's inbound tourists in 2024 surpassed the 1-million milestone on Dec. 25, a new high over the past five years. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Tourists from Singapore wait for immigration clearance at the Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 28, 2024.

Tourists from Singapore consult a staff member on immigration clearance issues at the Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 28, 2024.

Tourists from Singapore fill in digital arrival cards at the Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 28, 2024.

Tourists from Singapore are pictured during immigration clearance at the Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 28, 2024.

Tourists from Singapore wait for immigration clearance at the Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 28, 2024.

Tourists from Singapore wait for immigration clearance at the Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 28, 2024.

Tourists from Singapore are pictured during immigration clearance at the Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 28, 2024.

Overseas tourists enjoy themselves at the Dadonghai scenic area in Sanya City, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 28, 2024.

