Ring road surrounding national tropical rain forest park in Hainan opens to public traffic
The opening ceremony for a ring road surrounding the national tropical rain forest park is held in Qiongzhong, south China's Hainan Province on Dec. 29, 2024.
The 446-kilometer ring road opened to public traffic here on Sunday. Winding through nine cities and counties on this island province, the ring road plays a critical role in the transportation system at the rain forest park. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 29, 2024 shows the Qiongzhong section of a ring road surrounding the national tropical rain forest park in south China's Hainan Province.
