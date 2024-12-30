Ring road surrounding national tropical rain forest park in Hainan opens to public traffic

Xinhua) 13:13, December 30, 2024

The opening ceremony for a ring road surrounding the national tropical rain forest park is held in Qiongzhong, south China's Hainan Province on Dec. 29, 2024.

The 446-kilometer ring road opened to public traffic here on Sunday. Winding through nine cities and counties on this island province, the ring road plays a critical role in the transportation system at the rain forest park. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 29, 2024 shows the Qiongzhong section of a ring road surrounding the national tropical rain forest park in south China's Hainan Province.

