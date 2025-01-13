Sanya River estuary passage project under construction in China's Hainan

Xinhua) 09:40, January 13, 2025

A drone photo shows the construction site of the Sanya River estuary passage project in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 11, 2025. As the first underwater tunnel in Sanya, the project undertaken by China Railway 20th Bureau Group is making steady progress. It will further optimize the spatial layout of Sanya City once completed. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

