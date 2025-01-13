Sanya River estuary passage project under construction in China's Hainan
A drone photo shows the construction site of the Sanya River estuary passage project in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 11, 2025. As the first underwater tunnel in Sanya, the project undertaken by China Railway 20th Bureau Group is making steady progress. It will further optimize the spatial layout of Sanya City once completed. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A drone photo shows the construction site of the Sanya River estuary passage project in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 11, 2025. As the first underwater tunnel in Sanya, the project undertaken by China Railway 20th Bureau Group is making steady progress. It will further optimize the spatial layout of Sanya City once completed. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A worker works at the construction site of the Sanya River estuary passage project in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 11, 2025. As the first underwater tunnel in Sanya, the project undertaken by China Railway 20th Bureau Group is making steady progress. It will further optimize the spatial layout of Sanya City once completed. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Workers work at the construction site of the Sanya River estuary passage project in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 11, 2025. As the first underwater tunnel in Sanya, the project undertaken by China Railway 20th Bureau Group is making steady progress. It will further optimize the spatial layout of Sanya City once completed. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A worker works at the construction site of the Sanya River estuary passage project in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 11, 2025. As the first underwater tunnel in Sanya, the project undertaken by China Railway 20th Bureau Group is making steady progress. It will further optimize the spatial layout of Sanya City once completed. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of the Sanya River estuary passage project in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 11, 2025. As the first underwater tunnel in Sanya, the project undertaken by China Railway 20th Bureau Group is making steady progress. It will further optimize the spatial layout of Sanya City once completed. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Photos
- Anxi in SE China's Fujian develops rattan iron crafts into industrial chain worth over 10 bln yuan
- Scenery of snow-covered tea plantations in Zunyi, China's Guizhou
- Woman revitalizes intangible cultural heritage items with a stylish twist
- Cherry blossoms and birds create a winter spectacle in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- Customers shop at Haikou International Duty Free City in Haikou
- S China's Hainan becoming a leader in aquatic product exports
- Ethnic fashion show displays the speical cultural charm in Wuzhishan in S China's Hainan
- China approves special food import rules for Hainan Free Trade Port
- Hainan sees over 1 million inbound tourists in 2024
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.