Hainan Free Trade Port fulfils first inbound aircraft maintenance order in 2025

Xinhua) 08:14, January 17, 2025

Customs officers of Meilan International Airport examine an inbound airplane at the one-stop aircraft maintenance base of Hainan Free Trade Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

HAIKOU, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- A Boeing B787-9 aircraft of Mongolian Airlines arrived at the one-stop aircraft maintenance base of Hainan Free Trade Port to receive examination and maintenance services on Thursday. This marked the first order for maintenance of inbound aircraft at Hainan Free Trade Port for the year 2025 and also the first of such services for aircraft from Mongolia. The services kicked off on Thursday, eligible to preferential treatments of the free trade port including exemption of cash deposite as well as duty-free fuel and maintenance supplies.

A staff member of Grand China Aviation Maintenance Co., Ltd. (GCAM) examines an inbound airplane at the one-stop aircraft maintenance base of Hainan Free Trade Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A staff member of Grand China Aviation Maintenance Co., Ltd. (GCAM) examines inside an inbound airplane at the one-stop aircraft maintenance base of Hainan Free Trade Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Customs officers conduct an on-site inspection of an inbound airplane at the one-stop aircraft maintenance base of Hainan Free Trade Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

This photo taken on Jan. 16, 2025 shows a Boeing B787-9 aircraft of Mongolian Airlines parked at the one-stop aircraft maintenance base of Hainan Free Trade Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Staff members of Grand China Aviation Maintenance Co., Ltd. (GCAM) examine an inbound airplane at the one-stop aircraft maintenance base of Hainan Free Trade Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

