Customs project of Yangpu Port under construction in south China's Hainan
An aerial drone photo shows a construction site of a customs project of the Yangpu Port in the Yangpu Economic Development Zone in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Photos
