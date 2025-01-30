Tourists enjoy traditional family reunion dinner of Li ethnic group in China's Hainan

Xinhua) 10:50, January 30, 2025

This photo taken on Jan. 28, 2025 shows rolls made from sticky rice and coconuts at Binglanggu tourism area in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. An event featuring Li ethnic group culture was held at Binglanggu tourism area to celebrate the Chinese New Year, where tourists could dress in traditional Li attire and taste food with Li characteristics. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A villager serves traditional rice wine of Li ethnic group at Binglanggu tourism area in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 28, 2025. An event featuring Li ethnic group culture was held at Binglanggu tourism area to celebrate the Chinese New Year, where tourists could dress in traditional Li attire and taste food with Li characteristics. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Villagers prepare rolls made from sticky rice and coconuts at Binglanggu tourism area in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 28, 2025. An event featuring Li ethnic group culture was held at Binglanggu tourism area to celebrate the Chinese New Year, where tourists could dress in traditional Li attire and taste food with Li characteristics. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Villagers serve traditional snacks at Binglanggu tourism area in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 28, 2025. An event featuring Li ethnic group culture was held at Binglanggu tourism area to celebrate the Chinese New Year, where tourists could dress in traditional Li attire and taste food with Li characteristics. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A villager shows sticky rice food in bamboo tubes at Binglanggu tourism area in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 28, 2025. An event featuring Li ethnic group culture was held at Binglanggu tourism area to celebrate the Chinese New Year, where tourists could dress in traditional Li attire and taste food with Li characteristics. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Tourists enjoy a traditional family reunion dinner of Li ethnic group at Binglanggu tourism area in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 28, 2025. An event featuring Li ethnic group culture was held at Binglanggu tourism area to celebrate the Chinese New Year, where tourists could dress in traditional Li attire and taste food with Li characteristics. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Tourists wearing attire of Li ethnic group learn to make rice cakes at Binglanggu tourism area in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 28, 2025. An event featuring Li ethnic group culture was held at Binglanggu tourism area to celebrate the Chinese New Year, where tourists could dress in traditional Li attire and taste food with Li characteristics. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

