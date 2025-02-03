Hainan's mangrove wetland park becomes home for waterfowl through ecological restoration

Xinhua) 12:24, February 03, 2025

An egret flies at the Hainan Lingshui Mangrove National Wetland Park in south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 31, 2025. Home to thousands of waterfowl, the park covering 958.22 hectares has resulted from uncompromising efforts of the local authorities since 2016 to restore and protect the mangrove ecological systems. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

