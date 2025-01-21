Rainforest brings gibbons back from edge of extinction

Tourists visit the park in February last year. (Chen Yehua/Xinhua)

Among the many species of wildlife inhabiting the southern Chinese island are the Hainan gibbons, the most endangered among all gibbons and one of the world's rarest primates.

The unique ecosystem is also home to nationally protected animals such as the round-nosed giant lizard, the Hainan partridge, and the Hainan peacock-pheasant. Relocation and reintroduction efforts have seen the return of 30 Hainan Eld's deer, while precious plant species like agarwood, Hopea hainanensis Merrill & Chun and the over 2,600-year-old Dacrydium pectinatum flourish here.

The Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park was established on Oct 12, 2021, making it one of the first five designated national parks. Spread over 4,269 square kilometers, the park, known as a "wildlife and plant paradise", is a haven for exclusive tropical species and genetic diversity.

Hainan tropical rainforest's pioneering work in carbon sequestration has led to an initial transaction volume of 350,000 yuan ($47,732). On July 10, the forestry department hosted a signing ceremony for the Tropical Rainforest Carbon Sink Trading and Project Cooperation. Three companies in Hainan subscribed to a total of 350,000 yuan in tropical rainforest carbon offsets.

With a forest coverage of 95.85 percent, it makes up over 95 percent of the island's primary forests and more than 55 percent of its natural woodlands. The park acts as a crucial ecological shield for Hainan, earning the moniker "ecological green heart" for its local and global conservation significance.

It is also the wellspring for major rivers like the Nandu, Changhua, and Wanquan. This dense tropical rainforest not only stands as a pivotal conservation area for water sources but also acts as a critical ecological barrier, protecting against wind and flood hazards.

Since the launch of a pilot system for a tropical rainforest national park in 2019, the Hainan tropical rainforest has uncovered a total of 75 new species, including nine new records for China and 19 new records specific to Hainan province, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

Boon for gibbons

The national park has given the Hainan gibbons a new lease of life. The population of the species is on the rise, and their distinctive calls that have earned them the moniker of the "Rainforest Song King "can be heard across the verdant landscape. The gibbons, considered the indigenous inhabitants of Hainan province, are emblematic of the region's tropical rainforest ecosystem.

Just over two decades ago, these forest creatures were on the brink of extinction. A large-scale survey in 2003 revealed the presence of just 13 primates living in two family groups. By 2005, the Hainan gibbon monitoring team had been established, kickstarting years of conservation efforts. By 2019, the gibbon population had grown to 30 apes in four family groups.

Zhong Yufei, deputy director of the Bawangling branch of Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park Administration, detailed the measures taken to restore the Hainan gibbons' habitat. Targeting fragmented and deteriorated habitats, the branch enhanced habitat quality through the reintroduction of native tree species like ficus altissima blume and bischofia polycarpa, known to be favored by the gibbons. Also, ecological restoration initiatives included the establishment of six rope corridors to facilitate the gibbons' movement across habitats.

"The Hainan gibbon population has rebounded to 42 primates in seven family groups," Zhong said. "Through the unwavering dedication and initiatives of successive conservationists, the path to the resurgence of the Hainan gibbons has become more assured."

Han Wentao, deputy head of the information center at the Bawangling branch, emphasized the deployment of camera monitors in the Hainan gibbons' habitat.

"This technology empowers staff to remotely observe the gibbons' behavior and feeding patterns from their workstations, offering insights for monitoring and studying the gibbons' survival dynamics," he said.

Technological advancements are also being widely integrated into the daily patrolling and conservation efforts within the tropical rainforest. In the Bawangling area, forest rangers are equipped with special smartphones that connect to an information management platform, recording each patrol's time and route.

When monitoring personnel require specific data during patrols, they can easily access and export it from the management platform, streamlining the process for enhanced efficiency.

By establishing a provincial-level intelligent management center, a smart rainforest big data platform, and initiating the "sky-ground" integrated comprehensive monitoring system project, the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park is exploring the creation of a tropical rainforest monitoring system that aims to enhance ecological environmental monitoring capabilities through informatization and intelligence.

Ecological corridor

Li Dajiang, director of the Yinggeling Branch of Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park Administration, highlighted how scattered natural reserves in the central mountainous regions of Hainan have been consolidated into contiguous areas, forming a coherent ecological corridor.

"This transformation is steadily enhancing the diversity, stability, and sustainability of the tropical rainforest ecosystem," he said.

Hainan province has positioned the national park as one of the 12 pioneering projects for comprehensive deepening of reform and opening-up in the region. "It stands as the foremost emblematic project in building a national ecological civilization pilot zone, with the full force of the province dedicated to advancing the development of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park," said Zhou Yadong, chief engineer of the forestry department of Hainan province.

The park is the first in the nation to complete the calculation of Gross Ecosystem Product and has conducted GEP calculations for four consecutive years.

Experts said that each hectare of the rainforest can absorb an average of 1 to 2 metric tons of carbon annually, with its carbon sequestration capacity increasing year by year. With the implementation of stringent conservation measures, the park is poised to exhibit a higher carbon sequestration rate and greater potential for carbon sink growth.

According to calculations by the Hainan Academy of Forestry, the GEP of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in 2022 amounted to 208.40 billion yuan, marking a 12.01 billion yuan increase from the previous year.

The development of carbon sink products centered around the tropical rainforest has been prioritized as a key focus area by the provincial government.

In July, the provincial forestry department hosted a tropical rainforest carbon sink trading and project cooperation signing ceremony. This represented the country's first national park carbon sink trading activity and the inaugural tropical rainforest carbon sink trading project.

Scenic road

Within the core protection zone of the national park, there are a total of 470 households comprising 1,885 indigenous residents. As of today, ecological relocation has been carried out for 466 households, involving 1,870 individuals, achieving a relocation progress rate of 99 percent. The park held 10 mining rights, all of which have now been relinquished.

"Hainan is dedicated to establishing a model for national park construction, engaging in numerous exploratory and innovative endeavors. The integration of the national park and surrounding communities has paved a path toward ecological beauty, industrial prosperity, and rural vitalization," said Zhou.

Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park Scenic Road encircling the park was opened for traffic on Dec 29. Spanning about 466 kilometers, the tourist road follows the layout of the park, passing through nine cities and counties. The road links several natural reserves, resembling a green ribbon that connects the scenic mountainous regions in the central and southern parts of Hainan island.

Ma Shijie, chief engineer of the Department of Transport of Hainan Province, said construction on this tourist road project commenced on Dec 28, 2022. The road's construction incorporates environmentally friendly materials and technologies, creating 612 wildlife passages to allow for a return to nature approach, promoting harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

Zou Xianfeng, president of the Provincial Tourism Association said that the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park possesses unique ecological resources and world-class biodiversity, serving as a crucial pillar for the comprehensive tourism development in Hainan.

"We aim to accelerate the development of the tourism industry in the central counties of Hainan province," he said.

