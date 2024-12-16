Home>>
River renaissance: Liangma stands as city landmark
(People's Daily App) 15:31, December 16, 2024
The Liangma River, a new landmark in Beijing's Chaoyang District, has radically transformed over the past years. Thanks to extensive development and environmental improvements, what was once a simple waterway has blossomed into a captivating aquatic landscape. Join us as we dive into the story behind this riverfront renaissance.
(Produced by Cheng Xinyu, Xiang Tiange, Zhang Yiyun, Ni Tao and Zhu Yingqi)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Chinese artisan preserves ancient straw dragon craft, creates 28-meter masterpiece
- Migratory birds dance gracefully at lake in N China's Inner Mongolia
- Thousands of cherry blossoms bloom as winter brings spring-like scenery to SW China's Yunnan Province
- Mountains, waters, and forests take on their winter hues in E China's Jiangsu
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.