River renaissance: Liangma stands as city landmark

(People's Daily App) 15:31, December 16, 2024

The Liangma River, a new landmark in Beijing's Chaoyang District, has radically transformed over the past years. Thanks to extensive development and environmental improvements, what was once a simple waterway has blossomed into a captivating aquatic landscape. Join us as we dive into the story behind this riverfront renaissance.

