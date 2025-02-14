Tourists take yachts to have fun in Sanya, China's Hainan

Xinhua) 08:44, February 14, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows tourists taking yachts to have fun in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 13, 2025. The yacht tourism industry has recently seen a boom in Sanya of Hainan, with local maritime authorities implementing various measures to ensure safe travelling experiences of tourists on the sea. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

Tourists take yachts to have fun in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 13, 2025. The yacht tourism industry has recently seen a boom in Sanya of Hainan, with local maritime authorities implementing various measures to ensure safe travelling experiences of tourists on the sea. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

Tourists take a yacht to have fun in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 13, 2025. The yacht tourism industry has recently seen a boom in Sanya of Hainan, with local maritime authorities implementing various measures to ensure safe travelling experiences of tourists on the sea. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists taking yachts to have fun in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 13, 2025. The yacht tourism industry has recently seen a boom in Sanya of Hainan, with local maritime authorities implementing various measures to ensure safe travelling experiences of tourists on the sea. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)