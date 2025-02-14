Tourists take yachts to have fun in Sanya, China's Hainan
An aerial drone photo shows tourists taking yachts to have fun in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 13, 2025. The yacht tourism industry has recently seen a boom in Sanya of Hainan, with local maritime authorities implementing various measures to ensure safe travelling experiences of tourists on the sea. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)
Tourists take yachts to have fun in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 13, 2025. The yacht tourism industry has recently seen a boom in Sanya of Hainan, with local maritime authorities implementing various measures to ensure safe travelling experiences of tourists on the sea. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)
Tourists take a yacht to have fun in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 13, 2025. The yacht tourism industry has recently seen a boom in Sanya of Hainan, with local maritime authorities implementing various measures to ensure safe travelling experiences of tourists on the sea. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)
An aerial drone photo shows tourists taking yachts to have fun in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 13, 2025. The yacht tourism industry has recently seen a boom in Sanya of Hainan, with local maritime authorities implementing various measures to ensure safe travelling experiences of tourists on the sea. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Pearl industry glows in island haven of southern China
- A glimpse of food market in Sanya, China's Hainan
- Hainan's mangrove wetland park becomes home for waterfowl through ecological restoration
- Tourists enjoy traditional family reunion dinner of Li ethnic group in China's Hainan
- Hainan’s commercial space launch site phase II breaks ground, two liquid rocket launch pads planned
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.