A glimpse of food market in Sanya, China's Hainan

(Xinhua) 08:50, February 12, 2025

Vendors arrange fruits at a food market in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

People buy fruits at a food market in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

People buy seafood at a food market in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

People buy seafood at a food market in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

