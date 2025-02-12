Home>>
A glimpse of food market in Sanya, China's Hainan
(Xinhua) 08:50, February 12, 2025
Vendors arrange fruits at a food market in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)
People buy fruits at a food market in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)
